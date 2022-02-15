Iron Dread Powerlifters Dominate at Dexter Regional

By Mike Williamson, STN Reporter

The Dexter Iron Dread powerlifting had another strong performance at the home Dexter Regional Saturday.

The varsity and JV boys’ teams both claimed regional titles, while the JV girls won another Regional title. The varsity girls had another strong outing with a second-place finish.

The varsity boys won the title with 91 points and easily outdistanced second-place Adrian with 64.

Three Dreads claimed weight class titles.

Jaime DeVilla-Marin won the 114-pound weight class with three lifts of 435 pounds. Cole Darby won at 145 with a total of 805 and Tommy Champine won at 181 with 985.

Second-place finishes went to Corey Baker at SHW with a total of 1315 and Adam Labadie at 132 with three lifts of 720 pounds.

Brayden Visel was third at 242 with a total of 1040 pounds and Carson Connolly was third at 275 with a three-lift total of 1180.

The JV boys claimed the title with 91 points, just beating out Lake Orion with 82.

Noah Fernado took first at 123 with a total of 620 pounds. Cooper Thompson was first at 194 with a three-lift total of 835, and Trevor Jankovic won a 242 with a three-lift total of 970.

Noah Pitts was second at 155 with a total of 825.

Third-place finishes went to Giovanni Talarico at 194 with a total of 710, Aidan Cassidy 165 with a total of 745, and Luke Cook 114 with 485 pounds.

The JV girls won with 85 points to beat out Lake Orion with 77.

Oliva Croftchik won the 97-pound weight class with a total of 275, Lily Burns 198 with a total of 610, and Rayne Cook 242 with three lifts of 620.

Chloe Burns was second at 114 with a total of 425.

Maiah Dunham was third at 105 with a total of 375 and Elana Burns third at 220 with a total of 535.

The varsity girls finished with 53 points. Crosswell- Lexington won with 74 points.

Jamie Giese was first at 181 with three lifts of 720.

Second-place finishes went to Ashley Mazurek at 165 with a total of 620 and Anika Busdeker at 198 with lifts of 655.

Paige Sayler was third at 165 with a total of 615.

The top 2 finishers in each weight class qualify for the state finals.

Click through the gallery below for more photos.

Photos of girls' powerlifting competition courtesy of Elisa Schultz Photography.

Photos of boys' powerlifting competition by Doug Marrin.