Sylvan Township gets another rezoning request for land on Pierce Road

Heads up Sylvan Township community for the March 3 special meeting of the township's planning commission. Another rezoning request for the 30 plus acres of land on Pierce Road is being put to a public hearing.

One thing to note as compared to the previous hearing on this property last year, the hearing early next month will be in-person because the township is again meeting inside township hall.

Last year, the public hearing on the previous request was held virtually over Zoom.

The latest request is coming from Livonia Builders to rezone the north 32.5 acres of land, which is bounded to the north by the Norfolk Southern railway, to the east by Pierce Road, to the south by Letts Creek and to the west by private land. The request is to rezone the parcel from Agriculture zoning to Multifamily Residential Zoning District.

Another part of the special meeting next month will also see a hearing on the developer’s preliminary site plan, which is proposed to be a planned unit development for 71 single family homes on the 32.5 acres.

The plan reviewed by the township last year and rejected was asking for a rezoning in order to turn part of that land into an auto towing yard. The rezoning request then asked to be turned into industrial.

For the meeting at 7 p.m. on March 3, the public may only speak during the public hearing and during public comment by being physically present at the meeting, according to the township.

Written comments can also be emailed or sent to the Planning Commission that would be considered before close of the public hearing.

The applications for a preliminary site plan approval, conditional rezoning (including the proposed conditions), and the Zoning Ordinance/Map/Land Use Plan may be examined by contacting the township clerk by telephone or email; and/or by appointment at the Township Hall. There will also be information on hand at the meeting and copies will be available through the township website.

The township zoning ordinance can be accessed on www.municode.com.

The meeting will have a Zoom viewing option, but public comment cannot be given through it.

The township clerk is Amanda Nimke- Ballard and she can be reached at animkeballard@sylvan-township.org or at 734-475-8905.

Township Hall is located at 18027 Old U.S. 12.