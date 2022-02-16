Saline student-athlete Sophie Canen is excited about what comes next at Hope College

Signing to play basketball for Hope College was a memorable moment for Saline senior Sophie Canen.

However, it was also a moment that she hopes leads to many more great experiences and the opportunity to learn at a great school.

The Sun Times News (STN) reached out to her to ask about the signing and what it means.

Sophie Canen, seated, on college signing day. photo courtesy of Saline Athletics

“I am excited to become a part of a program that will push me to be the best possible basketball player that I can be,” she said. “My signing day will be one of the most memorable moments of my career, but I can’t wait to get college and make this all a reality.”

As to what she likes about the school and program, she said, “First and foremost, I think that Hope will give me the best opportunity to achieve my academic goals. I am very lucky to have found a program that not only will help me achieve my athletic goals, but my academic aspirations as well.”

Looking ahead to competing on the basketball court, she said, “One of the aspects of Hope that stood out to me when I went on visits was the inviting atmosphere and the bond that the girls had on the team, which is important to me."

In thinking about signing day and what’s next, STN asked her about being a student-athlete in Saline and what that has meant to her.

“Some of the things that stand out for me while playing for Saline are, all of the trips that we go on as a team, like Torch Lake and Northwood Camp,” she said. “One of the best memories I have is building relationships for four years with all of the people that I have played with!”

And although the basketball season is still going, STN asked her what some personal highlights on the court are.

She said, “For me personally, I think that some of my highlights from my high school career are my 41 point game, being a part of a team that won back to back district titles, and all of the growth I have made over these four years."

To get here, she put in the time and commitment to get better while also getting some important help along the way.

“I think that the hard work has paid off, I have grown mentally and physically due to the work I have put in,” she said. “Not only that has been crucial in basketball, but in my everyday life as well, from learning how to stay calm under pressure, to being a vocal leader and good teammate, and learning how to build my strength off the court.”

As for the all-important support and help, she cites two people in particular.

“My step-mom has been one of the biggest influences in my basketball career,” said Canen. “From the moment I started playing to now she has been my coach, my mentor, my personal trainer, and the person who pushes me the most. I owe a lot to her when it comes to my success on the basketball court. Another person who has played a big part is my mom. She has always been my #1 supporter no matter what!”

Canen taking the ball to the hoop. photo by Mike Williamson