Chelsea Baha’is Prepare for New Year

By Sandra Peterson

The spring equinox brings another new year to Chelsea Baha’is. The Baha’i New Year (179 Baha’i Era), or Naw-Ruz, begins on March 21, 2022. It’s a time of hospitality and rejoicing, full of the symbolism of spiritual renewal. Naw-Ruz not only welcomes the beginning of spring, but it also symbolizes a spiritual springtime, foreshadowing a time when all men will be as brothers and “these ruinous wars shall pass away”.

The Chelsea Baha’i Group will spend several weeks preparing for this Holy Day. The last four days of February will be spent in hospitality, gift-giving, and charity. It’s common for Baha’is to hold special parties for children during these days. The local group will celebrate with a party for families and friends on the last weekend of February. Other celebrations will be held across the globe.

These festive days of service are followed in March by nineteen days during which Baha’is fast, abstaining from food and drink from sunrise to sunset. This is a period of spiritual renewal, a time to make necessary readjustments in one’s inner life. Fasting, itself, is symbolic and fundamentally spiritual in character. It is a reminder of abstinence from selfish desires and is important preparation for the new year.

On March 21, Baha’is all over the world will break the fast and welcome in the new year with a Naw-Ruz Feast of hospitality and rejoicing. Naw-Ruz celebrations combine prayerful devotions with joyous fellowship and delicious dishes from many cultures. The gatherings are generally community-wide and are enthusiastically attended by Baha’is and their friends.

The Baha’i Faith was founded in Persia in the mid-nineteenth century. It is the newest of worldwide religions. Baha’u’llah, the Founder of Baha’i Faith, taught that religion is revealed progressively through the ages. Baha’is acknowledge the Founders of all the major religions including Abraham, Moses, Jesus, Krishna, Buddha, Muhammad, Zoroaster, the Bab, and Baha’u’llah. Baha’i Houses of Worship exist on every continent; each has nine doors built around a central sanctuary to represent diverse paths to the presence of God. Baha’i teachings are both spiritual and social. They revolve around the basic concepts of the Oneness of God, the Oneness of Religion, and the Oneness of Humanity.