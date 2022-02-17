Lady Bulldogs Clinch Share of Fifth Straight SEC White Title

To say the Chelsea girls' basketball team came out of the gate quick against Ypsilanti Tuesday night might be an understatement.

From the opening tip, the Bulldogs were firing on all cylinders as they put up 35 points in the opening quarter and rolled over the Grizzlies 80-21, and clinch at least a share of its fifth straight SEC White title.

Avery Lay scored 11 first-quarter points to lead the Bulldogs to an amazing start.

Leila Wells added 10 points in the opening quarter, while Megan McCalla had seven and Braiden Scheffler five in the opening quarter alone.

The Bulldogs continued to pour it on in the second with a 20-5 run to start a running clock before halftime with a 55-10 lead.

With a running clock for the whole second half, the Bulldogs bench got plenty of playing time as Chelsea cruised to the win.

Well finished with a team-high 21 points to lead Chelsea.

McCalla added 15 points and Lay 14. Maggie McKale chipped in with 10 points, Scheffler eight, Meghan Bareis five, Rachel Bullock four, and Katie Wickman three.

The Bulldogs host Trenton in a non-league contest Friday before traveling to Tecumseh to try to win the outright SEC White title Tuesday night.