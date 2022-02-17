North Star Reach Camp for Kids with Serious Medical Needs Opens Camp Applications

From North Star Reach

We are excited to share our plans to begin safely welcoming campers back to camp onsite. We are also proud to continue evolving our year-round virtual programs. Our program and medical staff, together with our Board of Directors, have been working hard to create a reopening plan that focuses on safety first, which informed the changes to our Family and Summer Camp schedule.

While no one knows how the pandemic will play out, we believe the reduced capacity schedule is in line with the values at the heart of our Camp Code: Safety, Respect, and Love. Please visit our website for more details about Summer Camp and Campily Retreats, which adapt traditional Family Camp Weekend programming to ensure COVID-19 precautions while giving families a chance to enjoy a camp getaway experience.

We are grateful to our incredible community, especially donors and volunteers, for helping us to make our upcoming 2022 season possible. We can’t wait to connect with you soon!

Summer Camp Date Change: After hearing that many of our families have delayed school release dates and considering the transmission rates of COVID-19 in schools, together with our medical team we have decided the best thing for our camper families is to delay the start of camp this summer from our previously announced schedule. See the updated summer camp dates below.

APPLICATIONS ARE NOW OPEN! Spring/Fall Campily Retreat and Summer Camp Applications are now open. You can learn more and register today by clicking one of the following links:

2022 Family & Summer Camp Schedule

Spring Campily Retreats

April 22–April 24: General Session

April 29–May 1: General Session

Summer Camps

June 26–July 1: Transplant & Cardiology (Volunteer Training starts June 25)

July 7–12: Epilepsy/Neuro-Oncology & Cardiology (Volunteer Training starts July 6)

July 17–22: Sickle Cell Disease (Volunteer Training starts July 16)

Fall Campily Retreats

Sept. 9–11: General Session (Epilepsy)

Sept. 23–25: General Session

Oct. 21–23: General Session (DMUM)

Please visit our Camper FAQs page to find out more about the key issues that informed our 2022 onsite schedule, camper eligibility details, COVID-19 precaution requirements, and how programs will be adapted to ensure a safe and fun camp experience for everyone.

Interested in volunteering? You can learn more and apply today by visiting the link below.

Program & Medical Volunteers