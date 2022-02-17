4-H Capitol Experience for HS Students Offered In-Person and Online

The popular Michigan State University Extension pre-college event, 4-H Capitol Experience will be held both online and in-person in 2022, providing a variety of opportunities for engagement and learning. The emphasis of the event will continue to focus on youth engaging in dialogue with their peers on topics and policies and will include the opportunity to meet with elected officials and others with careers in public policy.

The pivot back to an in-person educational experience is exciting after offering the program virtually in 2021. Nearly 50 youth participated in the 2021 event and 100 percent of survey respondents found the event valuable while 95 percent of respondents agreed they have a better understanding of public policy issues and hot topics. A 2021 participant said, “I plan to take more action in causes important to me, because I know my voice matters.”

In 2022, participants will select from one of eight issue groups during registration, which will focus their discussions for the program. Issue groups include: agriculture, civil rights, education, environment and natural resources, health and human services, jobs and the economy, law enforcement and corrections, and technology and energy. Participants will participate in small group discussions, attend panel discussions to learn about careers in public policy, meet with elected representatives and their staff, and see state government in action during a full day at the Michigan state capitol.

The event will be held online (via Zoom) on Sunday, March 20, from 1:30 - 5:30 p.m. and in-person on Wednesday, March 23, from 10:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. In-person activities will begin at the Lansing Radisson Hotel. Fully online options are available for those unable to travel to Lansing, and discounted hotel rooms are available for families interested in extending their stay.

The event is open to all youth in ninth grade through age 19. Registration is open until February 28. The $20 registration fee includes lunch and snacks for in-person attendees, and all event materials (materials will be mailed to fully virtual attendees). Scholarships are available through your local MSU Extension office or by inquiring through your county Farm Bureau office. More information, including an event flyer, agenda, and registration link, visit the 4-H Capitol Experience website.

