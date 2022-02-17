Introducing HWPI's New Executive Director

From HWPI

Please join us in welcoming Kiff Hamp as the Huron Waterloo Pathways Initiative's (HWPI) new Executive Director. We are excited to engage Kiff's talents and leadership as we continue to facilitate the development of non-motorized recreational pathways across Washtenaw County and as we help connect the Border to Border Trail to Michigan’s expanding network of trails. We also extend our heartfelt gratitude to outgoing Executive Director Susan Faulkner, for her five years of dedicated and outstanding service to HWPI.

Kiff has spent the past two years as Associate Director of Grants for the Michigan League of Conservation Voters, overseeing all grant and foundation activity, as well as other development work, for the organization focusing on Michigan's most pressing issues of climate change, clean water, and voting rights. Kiff holds a Master of Public Policy from the University of Michigan Ford School of Public Policy and a JD from the University of Michigan Law School. Kiff was born and raised in Ann Arbor, and now lives in the community with his wife and son (and a daughter on the way). In his spare time he enjoys running, biking, cooking, reading, and spending time with his family.