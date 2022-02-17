MI State Senate Passes Bill Lowering Income Taxes

From MichiganVotes.org

Breaking News: February 15, 2022. Income Tax Rate

2021 Senate Bill 768: Cut state income tax rate

Introduced by Sen. Aric Nesbitt (R) on December 2, 2021

To cut the state income tax rate from 4.25% to 3.9% starting Jan. 1, 2022; authorize a $500 tax credit for dependents age 18 and below; and reduce the corporate income tax from 6.0% to 3.9%. Official Text and Analysis.

Substitute offered by Sen. Jim Ananich (D) on February 15, 2022, to adopt a version of the bill that does not cut tax rates for businesses.

The substitute failed 16 to 22 in the Senate on February 15, 2022.

Yes: Hertel (D), Irwin (D)

No: Theis (R)

Bill 768 Passed 22 to 16 in the Senate on February 15, 2022.

Yes; Theis (R)

No: Hertel (D), Irwin (D)

To cut the state income tax rate from 4.25% to 3.9% starting Jan. 1, 2022; authorize a $600 nonrefundable tax credit for dependents age 18 and below; and reduce the corporate income tax from 6.0% to 3.9%. The bill would also increase the annual income tax deduction allowed for individuals age 67 and above from $20,000 to $30,000, and for couples from $40,000 to $60,000.

Received in the House on February 15, 2022

Referred to the House Tax Policy Committee on February 15, 2022

