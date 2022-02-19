Chelsea Clinches SEC White Hockey Title

Cover-STN File Photo

The Chelsea hockey team clinched the SEC White title this week with a little help from their “friends” after blanking Pinckney 3-0 Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs entered the week by leading 2nd

place Jackson by two points with two games remaining.

With the Bulldogs taking on the Pirates at the Arctic Coliseum, they found out the Jackson fell to Lenawee United giving the Bulldogs at least a share of the SEC White title and a win over the Pirates would clinch the outright title.

Jack Roberts found the net to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 first-period lead.

Roberts would score his second of the night with assists to Brandon Davila and Devin McIntyre to make it 2-0 in the second and McIntyre would score on an empty netter late in the third to put the game away to clinch the outright title for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs improved to 10-1 in the SEC White and 15-6-1 overall with a game remaining Saturday night at Jackson and the state tournament starting next week.

Chelsea will open Regional play when they take on Walled Lake Western Tuesday night at 5:00 PM at the Arctic Coliseum.