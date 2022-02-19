Elijah Ratliff Qualifies for D2 State Wrestling Finals

Cover- STN File Photo

Elijah Ratliff was the lone state qualifier for the Chelsea wrestling team at the D2 Regional at Nile Saturday.

Ratliff finished in fourth place at 152 pounds to move on to the state finals at Ford Field March 4-5.

He won his first match in overtime 5-3 but fell in the semifinals. He then picked up a 6-4 decision to reach the 3rd place match where he fell 4-0 to finish 4th. Ratliff improved to 39-8 on the season.

Cole Munson came up just short at 160 pounds falling in the consolation semifinals. He dropped his opening match but bounced back to win by pin in his second-round match. He then fell 9-4 to end his season with a 21-6 record.

Evan Muchler (103), Victor Radu (140), and Daniel Garza (140) all dropped their first two matches of the day for the Bulldogs.