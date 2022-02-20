Bulldogs Clinch Share to Second Straight SEC White Title

Cover- STN File Photo

The Chelsea boys’ basketball team clinched a share of its second straight SEC White title after knocking off Tecumseh 56-43 Friday night.

The Bulldogs moved to 7-2 in the conference and Tecumseh dropped to 4-3 after a pair of losses this week.

Chelsea can clinch the outright title with a win at Tecumseh on Tuesday, March 1, or an Indians loss in two scheduled league games this week.

Lucas Hanifan scored eight points in the first to help give Chelsea a 14-11 lead after one.

Jake Stephens nailed a triple to push the Bulldogs lead to 23-13 late in the half and the Bulldogs would take a nine-point lead into the break 23-14.

Joey Cabana scored six in the third, but the Indians would hang tough, and the Bulldogs led 37-31 after three.

Chelsea would push the lead back to 46-35 with just over two minutes left in the game and would seal the win by making ten free throws from the charity stripe in the final two minutes.

The Bulldogs finished 22 of 24 from the free-throw line in the game.

Hanifan finished with a team-high 28 points, including 11 in the final period.

Stephens added 13 points and nine rebounds, Cabana 10 points, and Ben Strzyzewski.

Chelsea improves to 11-5 overall on the season.