Chelsea Girls Rout Trenton

Cover- STN File Photo

To say a game was dominated from the opening tip may seem like a stretch sometimes, but the Chelsea girls win over Trenton Friday night was just that as the Bulldogs routed Trenton 78-25.

The Bulldogs pitched a shutout in the opening quarter as they outscored Trenton 25-0 and cruised for the easy win.

Megan McCalla scored nine, Avery Lay eight, and Leila Wells five in the opening period and the Bulldogs never looked back.

Trenton showed some life in the second, but the Bulldogs still outscored them 13-11 for a 38-11 halftime lead.

McCalla scored nine more in the third to help the Bulldogs go on a 20-9 run and push the lead to 58-20 after three and they cruised in the fourth.

Chelsea was led by the monster night by McCalla with a career-high 34 points.

Wells finished with 17 points, while Lay chipped in with eight. Katie Wickman and Caroline Knight added four points each, Braeden Scheffler, Klara Kuebler, and Grace Ratliff three each, and Meghan Bareis two.

The Bulldogs have a big week coming up. They travel to Tecumseh Tuesday for a SEC White showdown with a chance to clinch the outright White title and then host arch-rival Dexter Friday night in a showdown between state-ranked teams.