CPD Weekly Report 02-22-22

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 22-604

Location: 600 block W. Middle St.

Date: February 14, 2022

Time: 9:29 am

INFORMATION: While at the police station an officer took a complaint over the phone from a resident who wanted to report that their credit card had been used by a relative without their permission. The complainant stated that she noticed the fraudulent charges while reviewing her statements. The complainant stated that they desired prosecution so the case will be submitted to the Prosecutor’s office for review.

#####

Incident #: 22-669

Location: 14000 block E. Old US 12

Date: February 17, 2022

Time: 3:01 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer was sent to a larceny complaint in the 14000 block of E. Old US 12. The complainant stated that sometime between January 25, 2021, and February 17, 2021, unknown suspect(s) had removed approximately forty (40) 2” X 6” X 10’ long treated lumber boards from the job site. The complainant was unable to provide any further details on when the theft may have occurred. The case was closed pending any investigative leads that may lead to the suspect(s) identity.

#####

Incident #: 22-705

Location: 5800 block Sibley Rd.

Date: February 21, 2022

Time: 10:41 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers were dispatched to the 5800 block Sibley Road for the report of an assault that had just taken place between two employees. Upon arrival, the officers met with one of the parties involved who was outside in the parking lot. The subject stated that he was at his workstation and a co-worker came up to him and began yelling loudly at him.

The complainant stated that his co-worker got “face to face” with him and the complainant asked him to get out of his face and go back to work. The complainant at that time stated that the coworker punched him in the face with a closed fist one time. The complainant stated at that time a supervisor saw that there was a problem and came over and spoke with the employees.

Upon talking to the supervisor, it was determined that the suspect a 30-year-old Jackson man had left the scene prior to officers arriving. The complaint will be submitted to the Washtenaw County prosecutor’s Office for review to determine if criminal charges will be authorized.