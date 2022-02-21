Chelsea Area Historical Museum Reopens with Special Events

From Shawn Personke

The Chelsea Area Historical Museum will reopen on March 5, 2022, from noon to 3 p.m. with a “Bring a Friend Sneak Peek” event. Docents will welcome visitors throughout the museum and show and share the stories of Chelsea’s families, buildings, and businesses.

A new exhibit— Campaigns of War and Public Health— opens and features artifacts from WWI and the American Red Cross that were discovered and donated by Mike Jackson when he was closing Vogels & Fosters, Chelsea's iconic clothing store.

CAHS president Jan Bernath is excited about sharing this unique part of Chelsea’s past, particularly in the fact that it mirrors and parallels the 1918 pandemic.

A photograph of Vogel family members wearing hat fashions of the early 20th century is one of the many artifacts and displays at the Chelsea Area Historical Museum.

“What a delight that Helen Vogel's involvement in the Red Cross effort over 100 years ago was found and donated to the museum at this time of medical concern.” said Bernath.

The museum is also looking to add to their team of docents. New museum guides receive a deep dive into Chelsea’s fascinating history and can volunteer to lead tours as often as their schedule permits.

“The March 5 Museum event will be a great opportunity to get a peek at what a docent does and how it might fit for you,” Bernath added.

The museum is located in the 1853 Boyd House, at 128 Jackson St., across from the Chelsea Depot. For more information about volunteering, visiting, or membership, visit www.chelseahistory.org or call 734.476.2010.

The mission of the Chelsea Area Historical Society is to gather and preserve Chelsea area history, educate the public, and promote the restoration and preservation of historic buildings and sites for future generations.

Specimen mailers from the WWI era are part of the Chelsea Area Historical Museum's new exhibit, Campaigns of War and Public Health, that will open on March 5, 2022.

Photos courtesy of CAHS