St. Joe’s Chelsea Explains Benefits of an Urgent Care within the ER

From St Joe’s Chelsea

Kent Collin, MD, medical director of the Emergency Department at St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea, and Gregory Gafni-Pappas, DO, associate medical director and project leader for the new Urgent Care at St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea, are changing the way urgent and emergency care are delivered in our community. These two local experts recently spoke with The Sun Times News to explain the new hybrid care model and how this new innovative approach to care delivery will improve patient experiences and medical outcomes.

STN: How does the addition of an Urgent Care inside the Emergency Department improve health care?

Dr. Collin: For patients, there is no longer a question of, “Should I go to an urgent care or the hospital Emergency Department?” When a patient arrives at the entrance of the Emergency Department and Urgent Care, our medical team determines what type of medical attention is required. If the patient requires emergency attention, our team will provide emergency care. If not, the patient will be treated in our urgent care.

Beyond that, having the Urgent Care located in the Emergency Department will help us lower the amount of time our patients are waiting to receive care, improve the flow of patients so they receive more efficient care, and the patients will get billed for urgent care rather than emergency care. The right care at the right price at the right time, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Kent Collin MD

STN: What will patients be treated for at the Urgent Care as opposed to the Emergency Department?

Dr. Gafni-Pappas: Common things such as a cold or the flu, respiratory issues stemming from asthma, and urinary tract infections. We also treat sprains, minor broken bones, animal or insect bites and cuts that require stitches. But if the patient is suffering from something more concerning or serious, our trained staff will seamlessly upgrade them to emergency care within the same Emergency Department with the same quality emergency physicians. There is no need for a transfer and no second bill from the Urgent Care on top of the Emergency Department charges.

Gregory Gafni-Pappas, DO

STN: What if the patient’s medical condition worsens as they are receiving treatment at the Urgent Care?

Dr. Collin: If for some reason a patient’s condition worsens or their symptoms require additional medical attention or testing after being registered in the Urgent Care, the patient will be upgraded to emergency care within the Emergency Department. Since we share the same facility, it couldn’t be faster or more seamless. It’s a great comfort for our patients to know that no matter what, we have the resources and specialists available to treat them.

STN: Can a patient come to the Urgent Care or Emergency Department for COVID-19 testing?

Dr. Gafni-Pappas: As of right now, we only test for COVID-19 at the Urgent Care and the Emergency Department if a patient is showing symptoms of COVID-19 and if it is deemed a necessary part of their care. If a member of the public requires a COVID-19 test for work, school, travel or other non-medical reasons, we recommend they visit www.solvhealth.com

to find a test location near them.

STN: What are the Urgent Care hours, and should people call ahead to schedule an appointment?

Dr. Gafni-Pappas: Like the Emergency Department, the Urgent Care is open seven days a week, 24 hours a day. The Urgent Care only accepts walk-ins. If you need us, come in and we’ll take care of you. We are here to provide the best quality care for residents of Chelsea and surrounding areas.

Photos courtesy of St Joe’s Chelsea