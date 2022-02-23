Chelsea’s Chief Toth Announces Retirement

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Chelsea Police Chief Ed Toth announced his retirement at the February 22, 2022, City Council meeting. In a statement, Chief Toth said,

“Effective August 15, 2022, I will be retiring from my position as Chief of Police for the City of Chelsea. A six-month time frame should be sufficient for the City Council to hire my successor. I would like to thank the City of Chelsea residents, citizens, and business owners for allowing me to serve you as your Police Chief over the past fifteen and a half years.”

In his comments to the Council, Chief Toth mentioned a few of the more significant Police Department improvements under his watch, including a new police building and traffic controls. “This is a well better place now than when I got here, so I’m fairly proud of that,” said Toth.

Councilmember Ruddock said to the Chief, “We’ve had our differences Mr. Toth, but I know you are very sincere in what you do every day. Thank you.”

Councilmember Feeney added, “I think it’s important from our position and watching things over 15 years and note the progress. A lot of the changes that you made are kind of outside the public eye. You didn’t ask for acclaim or public recognition for essentially doing your job. And it’s a more professional department than it was 15 years ago.”

Chief Toth retired from the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office in August 2006. He was offered and took the position of Police Chief a few months later. The position was left vacant by the tragic death of Chelsea’s Chief of Police, Riley Scott Summer, in a helicopter crash in Scio Township while supporting sheriff deputies involved in a foot pursuit.

Soon after taking the position as Police Chief, Toth told Linda Meloche, host of Around Town with Linda, “It was one of those opportunities that probably come around once in a lifetime. I figured it would be something worthwhile, especially in the community that this is. I think if another job had become available in a different community, I might not have applied for it.”