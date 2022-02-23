Chelsea Police Report, January 2022

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Chelsea Police Chief Ed Toth submitted his January 2022 report to the City Council at its February 22, 2022 meeting.

During January, officers responded to 418 calls for police service. This is up from 195 last year for a 114% increase.

The significant jump is due to increased traffic stops. In his comments, Chief Toth implored drivers to slow down and completely stop at stop signs. “Please slow down and pay attention,” said Toth. “We’re out there a lot in the morning and when kids are coming to and from school.”

Officers conducted 295 traffic stops, issuing 170 citations.

Significant incidents included one bomb threat, one assault, two stalkings, one burglary, and one theft from a motor vehicle. Other notable calls include four medical assists, 17 citizen assists, four welfare checks, and one mental health call.

Of the department’s 43 cases, one is closed, five are at the prosecutor’s office, four are at the lab, and 33 are open.