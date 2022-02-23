SRSLY's Successful Campaign, Looking for Volunteers

From SRSLY

Great news.

The SRSLY annual fundraising campaign, which ended January 31, far exceeded its $10,000 goal, raising a total of $25,589 to support youth mental health and substance abuse prevention in Chelsea. We are deeply grateful to the Chelsea community not only for their generosity but also for their commitment to our youth. This unprecedented level of giving sends a strong message that the mental health and well-being of our youth here in Chelsea matters. Thank you.

Important opportunity

If you, or someone you know, is an adult who works with youth - teacher, school staff, coach, camp counselor, youth group leader, or parent – we have a tremendous, local, and FREE opportunity to learn how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental health and substance use challenges among children and adolescents ages 6-18. Plan on joining us for Youth Mental Health First Aid (YMHFA), an evidence-based, nationally recognized training, this Saturday, February 26, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm, via Zoom. Registration continues until 10:00 am Friday, February 25th. Find detailed information in the flyers below, and please share with your networks.