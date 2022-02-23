Chelsea Girls Claim Outright SEC White Title

Photo from Dawg Girls Basketball Twitter

The Chelsea girls' basketball team continued to show its dominance of SEC White after routing Tecumseh 69-48 Tuesday night to claim the Bulldog's fifth straight conference title.

The Bulldogs dominated the Indians for the second time handing Tecumseh its only two losses this season with both in convincing fashion.

Chelsea controlled the first quarter, but a late Tecumseh triple gave the Indians hope as the Bulldogs led 15-9 after one.

The Bulldogs opened the second with a 6-0 run to take a 21-9 lead and never looked back. Chelsea led 31-19 with just under two minutes remaining in the half but went on a 6-0 run to make it 37-19. Tecumseh hit another triple at the buzzer to make it 37-22 at the break.

Chelsea pushed the lead to 20 early in the second half and would continue to pour it on as the lead grew to as much as 30 in the third with a 20-5 run and led 57-27 after three and cruised to the win and the outright White title.

Megan McCalla continued her hot shooting of late with her second straight 30-point night. She finished with a team-high 30 points after scoring 34 Friday night.

Leila Wells made a lethal one-two attack with McCalla to finish with 23 points.

Avery Lay finished with seven points and a team-high six rebounds. Katherine Wickman chipped in with five points, Braiden Scheffler and Maggie McKale added two each.

The Bulldogs finished with a perfect 10-0 record in the SEC White. They are set for a showdown with rival Dexter Friday night a 5:30. Both teams come into the game with identical 17-2 records and it will be a matchup of the SEC White and SEC Red champions.