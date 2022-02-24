MI State Legislators’ Vote Report, February 18, 2022

From MichiganVotes.org

Senate Bill 768: Cut state income tax rate Passed 22 to 16 in the Senate on February 15, 2022

To cut the state income tax rate from 4.25% to 3.9% starting Jan. 1, 2022; authorize a $600 nonrefundable tax credit for dependents age 18 and below; and reduce the corporate income tax from 6.0% to 3.9%. The bill would also increase the annual income tax deduction allowed for individuals age 67 and above from $20,000 to $30,000, and for couples from $40,000 to $60,000.

Yes: Theis (R)

No: Hertel (D), Irwin (D)

House Bill 4084: Revise fines for illegal garbage dumping Passed 94 to 7 on February 17, 2022

To make it a misdemeanor punishable by fines up to $2,500 for unauthorized dumping of between 3 cubic feet and 5 cubic yards of refuse or trash, with the fine going up by another $2,500 for each subsequent offense. Employers would be potentially liable, and offenders could also be ordered to clean up the mess. Under current law this is a civil not criminal offense.

Yes: Brabec (D), Hope (D), Lasinski (D), Rabhi (D)

No: Bollin (R)

House Bill 5058: Exempt industrial hemp from food adulterant list Passed 98 to 3 in the House on February 17, 2022

To amend a section of the state food law that deals with adulterated food, so as to declare that its prohibitions do not apply to food that contains or has added to it any quantity of "industrial hemp."

Yes: Bollin (R), Brabec (D), Hope (D), Lasinski (D), Rabhi (D)

House Bill 5304: Authorize “robo-bartenders” Passed 74 to 27 in the House on February 17, 2022

To authorize and create a comprehensive regulatory regime for the use of “robo-bartender” dispensing machines for beer, wine and mixed drinks that are located at a customer's table or with use of a secure "key card" in other parts of establishments with a liquor license, including restaurants, certain hotel rooms and more. The machines could not dispense more than 96 ounces in a single order, or dispense spirituous liquor “straight.” Customers would still have to place the order with a human staff member, and staff members would still be required to monitor the service.

Yes: Lasinski (D), Bollin (R)

No: Brabec (D), Hope (D), Rabhi (D)

State Representatives

Donna Lasinski (D) District 52 (Dexter, Chelsea, Saline, Scio, Manchester) 517 373 0828 donnalasinski@house.mi.gov

Yousef Rabhi (D) District 53 (Ann Arbor) 517 373 2577 yousefrabhi@house.mi.gov

Felicia Brabec (D) District 55 (Pittsfield, York, Barton Hills) 517 373 1792 FeliciaBrabec@house.mi.gov

Kara Hope (D) District 67 (Stockbridge) 517 373 0587 KaraHope@house.mi.gov

Ann Bollin (R) District 42 (Pinckney, Hamburg) 517 373 1784 AnnBollin@house.mi.gov

State Senators

Lana Theis (R) District 22 (Chelsea, Dexter, Manchester, Hamburg) 517 373 2420 SenLTheis@senate.michigan.gov

Jeff Irwin (D) District 18 (Ann Arbor, Saline, Pittsfield, York) 517 373 2406 senjirwin@senate.michigan.gov

Curtis Hertel Jr. (D) District 23 (Stockbridge) 517 373 1734 senchertel@senate.michigan.gov

