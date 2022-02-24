Chelsea Hockey Advances to Regional Semifinals

Survive and advance is exactly what the Chelsea hockey team did Tuesday night as the Bulldogs held on for a hard-fought 3-1 win over Walled Lake Western in the opening round of the Division 3 hockey tournament.

The Bulldogs took an early lead and looked to be cruising but had to hold off Walled Lake in the end before pulling out the win.

Chelsea took an early 1-0 lead with a power-play goal by Devin McIntyre with an assist to Keegan Montgomery.

Devin McIntyre scored a pair of goals against Walled Lake Western

A few moments later Montgomery found the net with a power-play goal to make it 2-0. McIntyre and Brandon Davila assisted on the goal.

The Bulldogs appeared to be cruising with the early lead, but Walled Lake settled down and the score was 2-0 after one.

Western continued to lock down on the Bulldogs in the second and made a game of it with a goal to make it 2-1 after two.

The game would remain 2-1 until late in the third.

Walled Lake called timeout with 1:51 left and pulled their goalie. The Bulldogs would seal with win with an empty-net goal by McIntyre to make the final 3-1. Montgomery assisted on the final goal for his second of the game.

Byron Bayer stopped 23 of 24 shots in net for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea improved to 16-7-1 overall on the season.

Photos by Dawn McCann



