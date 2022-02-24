Chelsea School District's masking update on lifting the requirement

Here is the letter sent to school district families in Chelsea:

Dear Chelsea School District Families, February 17, 2022

In a press release issued by the Washtenaw County Health Department (WCHD) on February 11th, the department stated that they would be lifting their remaining COVID Health Orders effective February 28th. This includes two orders, one requiring masks and another for isolation and quarantine. More information on quarantine and isolation will be available next week. The press release went on to say that universal masking remains strongly recommended in K-12 educational settings.

On February 16th, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) updated their masking guidance for Michiganders. Their update states, “Based on current conditions, MDHHS is expiring the Public Health Advisory on Masking in Indoor Public Settings, including school settings.” MDHHS also supports adjusting mask recommendations as the state cycles through periods of response, recovery, and readiness and following local health department decisions based on local conditions.

Based on the expiration of the MDHHS’s Public Health Advisory, the rescission of the WCHD’s COVID Health Orders, stakeholder feedback, and other local factors, the Chelsea School District will be following this guidance by lifting the mask requirement and strongly recommending the wearing of masks beginning on February 28, 2022.

While we encourage students and staff to continue to wear masks, considering the wide availability of vaccines for school-aged children and adults and the high vaccination rates across the county, masks will not be required. CDC regulations continue to require that all persons wear masks on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public conveyance, as well as at airports and train stations. School buses are considered a public conveyance under the applicable regulation (42 CFR 70.1), and the Chelsea School District does not have the authority to remove this federal requirement. Therefore, masks will continue to be required on school buses.

Please note, in collaboration with the local and state health departments, the Chelsea School District reserves the right to alter this recommendation based on current health conditions.

Thank you for reminding your students to respect the choices that each individual in the Chelsea School District makes. Our staff will be diligent in our efforts to protect personal choice.

We know that many of you welcome this change and feel a sense of relief that we can lift our requirements. We also know that everyone is not ready for this change. For those who have specific health concerns, please contact your building administrator or our school nurses for support.

Thank you for your feedback, and thank you for adhering to the District’s requirements over the course of the pandemic. We know that this has been a difficult situation to navigate, and we appreciate your partnership.

We appreciate your help in continuing to adhere to the WCHD mask requirement and for following this requirement until February 28, 2022.

Sincerely,

Julie D. Helber, Ed.D

