Update on the fundraising effort for a Sports Complex/Facility in Chelsea

The fundraising effort for a year-round Sports Complex/Facility in Chelsea has reached a good point, but there’s still a bit more to go.

It started last year and so far the effort has raised $1.3 million in committed fundraising dollars. The goal is to get to $1.6 million and maybe more, which could help make the potential final plan even better.

To get an update on the project, The Sun Times News sat down with John Daniels, a longtime Chelsea resident, who is chair of the fundraising committee to build a sports complex/facility.

“The fundraising has been going extremely well and the committee is pleased where we are so far,” said Daniels. “We have a ways to go to meet our goal and are very confident we can get there.”

The end goal of this is to pay for the construction of a multi-use indoor facility that would have a turf floor and plenty of wide-open interior space that would be built to last with all of the necessary details, such as heating, LED lighting and restroom facilities.

This would be a place to have practices and work with athletes on skill work for all of the outside field sports that are provided in the school district.

From Softball, Baseball, Soccer, Field Hockey, Lacrosse, Football and the Marching Band, the facility would be for Chelsea area youth, both girls and boys, ranging in ages from 9 or 10 years old on up through the high school level.

Daniels said when he was asked to help lead the effort he jumped at the chance and was excited and proud to be a part of such an exciting project.

“I think this is really needed,” he said of the facility.

He said the effort is 100 percent fundraised dollars and no monies are coming from the school district or taxpayers.

The effort got kicked off when the Chelsea school board issued its approval for the fundraising piece of this project. Although it is a community-based fundraiser, the project does need school district approvals since it is planning to utilize school property.

Preliminary talk has the possible location near the bus garage and Pierce Lake Elementary School. It’s been emphasized that it would not impact any existing facility or fields.

However, the plans are not finalized yet. Once the fundraising and pledges are completed, Daniels said the school board will vote on the size and placement of the facility.

When completed, the school district would own the building and take on the care and maintenance of it. It’s been projected that the facility could also be used as a rental for groups like local travel teams that could help it be a revenue maker for the school district.

But there’s still work to be done.

For those interested in helping the fundraising effort, you can contact Daniels at 734-368-8943 or by email jdaniels0218@gmail.com.