Save the Date for Chelsea's Midwest Literary Walk

After a two-year hiatus from an in-person event, Chelsea District Library (CDL) is thrilled to announce the return of the Midwest Literary Walk. Each year, the Walk features acclaimed authors and poets in historic Chelsea for a day of literary celebration. Mark your calendars to join us on April 23 from 1–5pm for three amazing author talks with former U.S. Poet Laureate Billy Collins and New York Times bestselling authors Don Winslow and Ashely C. Ford.

The event is held at three venues in Chelsea and visitors can expect to learn about the authors’ inspiration, writing process, and short readings from their works. Each author will engage in a Q&A with the audience and be available to sign books at the end of their talk. Books will be available for purchase at the event courtesy of our official booksellers, Serendipity Books and Literati Bookstore. For full event details, please visit midwestliterarywalk.org. Special thanks to this year’s event sponsors, the Friends of Chelsea District Library and Rick Taylor Real Estate.

