Dexter Girls Make Statement in Win Over Chelsea

The showdown between rival SEC Red and White champions Dexter and Chelsea surprisingly turned into a one-sided affair as the Dreadnaughts used a smothering defense to roll to a 52-36 dismantling of the Bulldogs Friday night.

The teams entered the contest with identical 17-2 records with the Dreadnaughts claiming the SEC Red title and the Bulldogs winning the SEC White, but it was Dexter that made a statement with the convincing win. Dexter started three seniors, a junior, and a freshman to the Bulldogs one junior, two sophomores, and two freshmen.

The experienced Dreadnaughts limited the Bulldogs to just three triples and smothered Chelsea when they tried to work the ball into the paint.

The Bulldogs had a bad night of cold shooting as they struggled to knock down the open jumpers with the few chances they had.

The teams were even throughout the opening quarter, but a Maggie Lewis rebound putback gave Dexter an 11-8 lead after one quarter.

Freshman Alena Blumberg scored 13 in the second half to help Dexter pull away from Chelsea

Maddi Valentine scored the first five points of the second quarter for the Dreads to push the lead to 16-8, but Chelsea answered with five straight from Megan McCalla to cut the Dexter lead to 16-13 with 3:20 left in the half.

The teams traded baskets over the final two minutes as the Dreadnaughts held a 20-17 lead at the break.

The offenses came to life in the third with Dexter outscoring the Bulldogs 21-16 to take a 41-33 lead after three.

McCalla kept Chelsea in the game with 14 third-quarter points, while Alena Blumberg scored seven and Chloe Perry six for Dexter in the quarter.

Megan McCalla led Chelsea with 22 points

Dexter opened the final quarter with a 7-0 run with a pair of Blumberg baskets and a triple by Brianna Rodriguez to push the Dreads lead to 48-33 as the Dexter defense continued to smother the Bulldogs.

The Dreadnaughts run would reach 12-1 and the lead grew to 52-34 as Dexter sealed the win over its rivals.

Blumberg led the Dreadnaughts with 13 points, all of them in the second half when Dexter pulled away.

Valentine finished with 12 points, while Rodriguez, Sydney Pnacek, and Perry all finished with seven points. Lewis added four points and Heidi Fuchs two.

McCalla was the lone bright spot for the Chelsea offense as she powered her way to a team-high 22 points.

Leila Wells chipped in with seven points, while Avery Lay added three points, Caroline Knight and Maggie McKale two each.

The teams begin district play this week with Dexter hosting the D1 district and Chelsea traveling to Adrian for D2 districts.

Photos by Mike Williamson