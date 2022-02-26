Bulldogs Hold Off Rival Dexter

The Chelsea basketball team took an early lead Friday night and held on to take down rival Dexter 42-35 Friday night.

It was a grind for both teams from the start as Chelsea and Dexter both struggled from the field early.

It was the Bulldogs who got things going first and took a 13-5 lead over the Dreadnaughts after one period.

Dexter continued to struggle offensively in the second scoring just four points and Bulldogs were not much better, but Chelsea was able to push the lead to 22-9 at the break.

Ty Rychener hit a triple to open the second half for the Dreadnaughts and it lit a fire for them as they rallied to cut the Chelsea lead to six.

Matt Blanton scored eight against Dexter

Chelsea answered to push the lead back to nine, but Cal Bavineau hit a pair of free throws after a Chelsea technical foul to cut the Bulldogs lead to 27-23.

Dexter had a chance to cut into the four-point lead, but the momentum shifted back to the Bulldogs when senior Ben Strzyzewski nailed a triple and Lucas Hanifan banked in a shot just before the buzzer to lift the Bulldogs to a 32-23 lead after three.

The game remained close in the final period as the Bulldogs missed the front end of three one and ones before finally sealing the win.

Cal Bavineau led Dexter with 15 points

Hanifan led Chelsea with 14 points. Matt Blanton and Jake Stephens scored eight each and Joey Cabana seven. Strzyzewski chipped in with the big three-pointer and Jayden Woody two points for the Bulldogs.

Bavineau led Dexter with 15 points and Brennan Parachek 10. Evan Haroldson added four points, Rychener and Andrew Gersh three each.

Chelsea improved to 12-6 overall. They will travel to Tecumseh Tuesday for a chance at clinching the outright SEC White title.

Dexter fell to 10-9 overall and take part in the 313 Classic Tuesday.

Photos by Mike Williamson



