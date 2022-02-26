McIntyre’s Four Goals Lifts Bulldogs to Regional Final

Cover Photo by Dawn McCann

Devin McIntyre scored four goals to help the Chelsea hockey team knock off the number-one seed Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard 6-3 Saturday to advance to Wednesday night’s Regional finals.

The Bulldogs move on to the Regional Finals Wednesday night at 6:00 against the winner of Milford and Pinckney. Chelsea will be shooting for its third straight Regional title.

McIntyre was all over the ice for the Bulldogs. He scored with an assist to Kyle Valik to give Chelsea a 1-0 lead early in the first.

A short time later he tipped a pass off the boards and broke in alone for an unassisted short-handed goal to make it 2-0 Bulldogs after one.

FGR rallied in the second with a pair of goals to tie it up at 2-2.

Moments later McIntyre scored his hat-trick to make it 3-2 and would find the net for a fourth time to make it 4-2 after two periods.

The Irish scored with eight minutes left in the third to cut the lead to 4-3, but Brandon Davila answered just moments later to make it 5-3.

Hayden Westcott would seal the victory with a late goal to make the final 6-3.

Ewan Weid recorded two assists for the Bulldogs, while Keegan McLaughlin and Valik each had one.

Chelsea improved to 17-7-1 overall on the season.