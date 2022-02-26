Turnbow Qualifies for D2 State Bowling Finals

Chelsea’s Jonathan Turnbow qualified for the Division 2 state finals after a ninth-place finish at the Regional at Westland Saturday.

Turnbow rolled a six-game total of 1151 to finish ninth. His high games for the day were 218, 215, 202, and 201.

Edwin Greenleaf IV just missed qualifying with a 12th

place finish. He was just 12 pins from a top ten finish with a total of 1138. He rolled games of 210 and 203.

Lucas Hopkins was 15th with games of 221 and 219 and a total of 1115, while Colin Ledbetter was 30th with games of 186 and 180 and a total of 1016. Anson Eberle finished 34th with a total of 979 and high games of 205 and 182, Nathan Doyle 40th with a total of 963, and games of 188 and 186.

The Bulldogs finished 5th in the team Regional just 53 pins out of third. Chelsea finished with a team total of 3705.

The girls finished in 7th with a team total of 2742.

Gabby Bowles led the Bulldogs at the individual Regional with a 35th place finish with a total of 860 and high games of 179 and 165.

Annabelle Greenleaf was 38th with a total of 850 and scores of 150 and 149 and Phoebe Ledbetter 62nd with a total of 729 and games of 145 and 137.

Calista Sherwood rolled a total of 702 and games of 161 and 138, Jenna Velky 76th with 658 and games of 132 and 114, and Sophia Saffain 648 and games of 139 and 127.

Turnbow will take part in the D2 state finals at Canton March 4 and 5.