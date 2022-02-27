Chelsea Swim and Dive Second at SEC White Finals

The Chelsea swim and dive team had a strong showing at the SEC White Finals at Jackson Saturday coming home with a second-place finish at the Finals and earning a 2nd place tie with Jackson in the final SEC White standings.

The Bulldogs had several swimmers earn D3 state qualifying times at the two-day event.

Leland Curanovic, Easton Hodel, Owen Critchfield, and Parker Olk teamed up to earn second-place finishes and qualified for state in both events.

Curanovic swam qualifying times in both races to qualify for the individual 50 free and 100 free races. He also placed sixth in the 200 IM and 100 fly.

Olk repeated as SEC champion in the 100 free and 200 free races and swam a state cut in the 100.

Mitch Brown dominated in diving by winning by over 170 points. He was also fourth in the 100 breast.

Fourth-place finishes went to the 200 medley relay team of Joel Burke, Bram Hartsuff, Stephen Levine, and Brown, and Levine in the 100 back.

Critchfield was fifth in the 100 free, while Hartsuff earned fifth-place finishes in the 100 breast and 500 free.

The Bulldogs had four swimmers move on to the 500 finals for the first time. To go along with Hartsuff’s fifth-place finish, Jack Leissner was sixth, Joseph Grudzinski 7th, and Brennan Bagbey 8th.

Critchfield was sixth in the 200 free and Alex Bennett earned a spot in the diving Regionals with a sixth-place finish.

Seventh-place finishes went to Hodel in the 200 IM, Abe Elandt diving, and Levine in the 100 butterfly, while eighth-place finishes went to Burke in the 200 IM, Joshua Levine 100 butterfly, Burke 100 back, and Misha McElrath in the 100 breast.

The Bulldogs will compete in the D3 state finals at Calvin University March 11-12.