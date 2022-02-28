Saline Gets New Interim Police Chief

Marlene Radzik had barely been on the job for two hours when she spoke with the Sun Times News about her background and her role as Saline’s new interim police chief; replacing Jerrod Hart. The following conversation was conducted by phone and has been edited for length and clarity.

The Sun Times News: How does it feel to be interim chief?

Marlene Razdik: Bittersweet. It feels good. The chief left this agency in a good place, but it is bittersweet. We hate to see him go.

TSTN: Where did you grow up?

Radzik: I grew up Flint. I moved down here to the Ann Arbor area in 1988. I started working at the Sheriff’s office in 1989, in corrections. Then I tested for the road after a year. They sent me to the police academy and I moved over to road patrol in the sheriffs office. I worked road patrol for 17 years.

I was having fun working the road. I did some undercover work. I was on the underwater search and recovery team, the crisis negotiation team, and then after seventeen, years, I decided to test for sergeant.

I was a sergeant from 2007 to 2013, and then I became a lieutenant. Then from there, I took the appointment to commander of police services until I retired in December of 2018.

I did go back working part time at the Sheriff’s office on a project basis. Once you retire from the Sheriff you can’t go back full time. So I was working part time doing different project-based things.

To be quite frank with you I had no intent of going back to law enforcement because I thought I had done 30 years at the Sheriff office. In this line of work you miss holidays, you miss birthdays; you’re doing shift work, midnights. I thought: ‘This is the time I am going to make up times that I missed with my family.’ My husband and I have a mixed family [with] six girls. Now, we’re slowly getting grandkids and I thought ‘now I can enjoy family time.’

Then Covid hit. And for all of the reasons I retired stopped. I couldn’t see the family. For that first year during Covid we couldn’t even get together for Christmas.

Then when George Floyd happened, and you’re in the house and you see that being played over and over again, it was a real punch in the gut. If I [had been] in the Sheriff’s office, we would be out in the public showing what it looks like to serve the community in a positive light. And then by happenstance there was a posting for a deputy chief at the Saline Police Department.

TSTN: How did you become deputy chief?

Radzik: I started here in July of 2020.

I saw that and thought we had lived in Saline for 26 years. I was very familiar with the community. All of my girls went to Saline Area Schools, so I put in for the position and was hired in July 20, 2020.

TSTN: Let’s go back a moment. What was the moment when you decided to go into law enforcement?

Radzik: This is going to sound cliché, but I really knew by the time I was five that I was going to be a police officer. We had a family tragedy. I just remember the way the police officers delt with my family in that time of crisis and as I grew up and dealt with that trauma, I realized that if we had someone who wasn’t that kind and didn’t provide us answers … that could have really turned that crisis moment into something even more negative. I don’t know how much negative you can get, but as I got older that I wanted to be that person, to come in in a time of crisis and help people.

TSTN: What will it be like to fill the shoes of Jerrod Hart?

Radzik: Those are big shoes to fill. But I can say that I am happy that he has pathed the path that he has. He has left the Saline Police Department way better than he found it. I feel that my role is continue to build upon [the] very strong foundation that he has built; not just with the officers, but with the community, businesses, schools and all of the other partners in the community.

TSTN: What are the biggest law enforcement and public safety issues for Saline and how will you address them?

Radzik: It’s been crazy times with Covid, the mask mandates and everything changing every day. I know that it is difficult.

From a public safety standpoint, we are getting a lot of additional mental health calls, domestic calls and backing up the schools with [the question of whether] they are going to wear masks or not.

I feel that we are all in this together in uncertain times. … We have a really good partnership with Community Mental Health.

I think it is imperative that we get additional training for managing and identifying those with a mental health crisis and what avenues we need to [help] them.

Working with our strategic planning committee, one of the things we identified is mental health. That is not just for officer wellness, but it is also for officers to better identify and handle when somebody is in a mental health crisis and to have more resources at our fingertips to address those incidents. Training is a big part of what came out of the strategic planning process.

TSTN: Will you apply to be the permanent chief?

Radzik: Yes.

TSTN: Any final thoughts?

Radzik: One initiative that I would really like to push forward through the next year is body worn cameras. That is something that I was surprised to find out when I got here that Saline didn’t have. I believe with transparency … we need body worn cameras. I know we have the support of City Council. I believe that within the next year you will see us implementing body worn cameras.

Image Credit: Marlene Radzik.