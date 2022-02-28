Live Oscar Action Short Films. A Review

The Michigan Theater’s short film series is back with all three categories: live action, animated shorts and documentary shorts. The films are organized into three categories are shown back to back.

Each film is nominated to win the Oscar in their category. For the purposes of this review, the Sun Times News will focus on the five films in the live action short film category and will be covered in future reviews.

The first film, On My Mind, is a heartbreaking and sweet story about grief, loss, and how to leaning to let go of someone you really love. Some movies that don’t work well really make you feel the run time as they drag on and some movies are so good that they go by in a flash. But this 18 minute Danish film is one of those films where you forget that time is passing at all, and you’re transfixed by the main character, who isn’t the simple alcoholic he seems to be at the beginning.

Please Hold is the only American nomination and it tackles a lot of issues in a very contemporarily American way. A 20-something man is simply walking to work one day in the very near future. Drones buzz around making deliveries and an AI feature on his phone lets him know who is calling him, what turn to make and that the bus he had been counting on to get to work had suddenly had a route change. Suddenly, a police drone shows up and informs him that he is under arrest. Confused, alarmed and demanding to talk to a person, he is forced into a jail cell. Due process is reduced to a system of microtransactions, algorithms, obnoxious mascots and microtransactions where the main character is a cog in a machine that cares more about making as much money as possible off of him rather than providing any amount of fairness, dignity or care for him as a person. Do you remember Clippy, a add on to old versions of Microsoft Word that would interrupt you as you were typing to try to help you form a sentence? The main bad guy of the film is a much darker version of Clippy – a cartoonish and overly cute mascot, who uncaringly manipulates him through microtransactions until the end. Social isolation, automation, the criminal justice system, hyper-commercialization and so much more are explored in the film. It is surprising that is able to cram so much into 19 minutes without it feeling confusing or muddled.

The Dress, a 30 minute long Polish offering. The main character is a maid in a motel who is living with dwarfism. The story follows her relatively isolated life with only one real friend. This film is not for the faint of heart. It deals with ableism, stigma, depression, sexual assault, exploitation and the commodification of people.

The Long Goodbye is a 12 minute long British film starring Riz Ahmed, who you might recognize from Star Wars: Rogue One and Sound of Metal. The film centers around a British family from a minority background having a rambunctious but normal weekend day in together in their English suburban home when they are suddenly rounded up and attacked by a group of white skin heads for no particular reason. Ahmed finishes the film with a long soliloquy that becomes a rap song touching on contemporary issues of nationalism, discrimination, national identity, tolerance and being “British enough” in a way that provides no simple answers.

The longest film in the live action category is Take and Run, a film from Kyrgyzstan. It centers around a college age Kyrgyz woman who defies her family to go and take the entrance exams while staying with a friend. She is kidnapped and forced into a marriage with a stranger against her will. What follows is a series of horrors of constant betrayal, the normalization of her situation, her commodification as a person, the cruel casualness of circular logic and indoctrination and her constant attempts to escape.

You should not expect warm, joy or easy answers if you want to see these short films. But you should expect Oscar worthy acting, impeccable production design, contemporary takes on longstanding human issues and absolutely no reservation at asking the hard questions about real life with no easy answers.

Image Credit: The Michigan Theater Foundation.