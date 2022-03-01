MI State Legislators’ Vote Report, 02-25-22

From MichiganVotes.org

How your Representatives and Senators in Lansing recently voted. Contact information is included at the end.

MichiganVotes Weekly Report: February 25, 2022

House Bill 5637: Expand “right to try” experimental drugs to coronavirus Passed 56 to 48 in the House on February 23, 2022

To extend to COVID-19 treatments a 2014 "Right to Try” state law that lets terminal patients use and drug companies provide non-FDA approved treatments, subject to a broad array of restrictions, conditions and requirements.

Yes: Bollin (R)

No: Brabec (D), Hope (D), Lasinski (D), Rabhi (D)

House Bill 4173: Eliminate cap on crime information rewards Passed 102 to 0 in the House on February 24, 2022

To eliminate the $2,000 cap in a law authorizing counties to offer rewards for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a criminal, or the capture of an escaped convict. Under the bill there would be no limit on how large a reward a county could pay.

Yes: Bollin (R), Brabec (D), Hope (D), Lasinski (D), Rabhi (D)

House Bill 5686: Require legislature get notice of changes to school "seat time" rules Passed 54 to 50 in the House on February 23, 2022

To require that prior to their adoption any changes made by state officials to a “pupil accounting and auditing manual” must be sent to the chairpersons of the state House and Senate education policy committees. This document is used to set standards for the number of school days and hours provided by public school districts for purposes of determining whether a district meets the qualifications to get state school aid money. As introduced the bill would have required legislative approval for these changes, which have played a role in school districts' decisions to close classrooms during the COVID epidemic.

Yes: Bollin (R)

No: Brabec (D), Hope (D), Lasinski (D), Rabhi (D)

House Bill 5527: Raise spending cap on job training subsidy program for select employersPassed 82 to 22 in the House on February 22, 2022

To increase from $50 million to $100 million the debt cap in a 2008 law that authorized state job training subsidies for particular employers, provided through community colleges. The scheme diverts income tax collected from the new employees to repay the local college for the training.

Yes: Lasinski (D)

No: Brabec (D), Hope (D), Rabhi (D), Bollin (R)

About: Michigan Votes is a free public service of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit research and educational institution. Its purpose is to inform citizens, community leaders, business people, media, and public officials about legislation that affects their families, schools, jobs and communities. The site empowers citizens to take a more active part in the democratic process, and hold their elected representatives accountable.

State Representatives

Donna Lasinski (D) District 52 (Dexter, Chelsea, Saline, Scio, Manchester) 517 373 0828 donnalasinski@house.mi.gov

Yousef Rabhi (D) District 53 (Ann Arbor) 517 373 2577 yousefrabhi@house.mi.gov

Felicia Brabec (D) District 55 (Pittsfield, York, Barton Hills) 517 373 1792 FeliciaBrabec@house.mi.gov

Kara Hope (D) District 67 (Stockbridge) 517 373 0587 KaraHope@house.mi.gov

Ann Bollin (R) District 42 (Pinckney, Hamburg) 517 373 1784 AnnBollin@house.mi.gov

State Senators

Lana Theis (R) District 22 (Chelsea, Dexter, Manchester, Hamburg) 517 373 2420 SenLTheis@senate.michigan.gov

Jeff Irwin (D) District 18 (Ann Arbor, Saline, Pittsfield, York) 517 373 2406 senjirwin@senate.michigan.gov

Curtis Hertel Jr. (D) District 23 (Stockbridge) 517 373 1734 senchertel@senate.michigan.gov

