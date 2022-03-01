CPD Weekly Report 03-01-22

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 22-745

Location: 300 block of Wilkinson St.

Date: February 23, 2022

Time: 12:45 pm

INFORMATION: While at the police station an officer took a report over the phone regarding larceny from an auto complaint. The complainant stated that sometime between February 23rd at 8:00 pm and February 24th at 1:15 pm an unknown suspect(s) entered her unlocked vehicle and stole some bank paperwork as well as one personal check that was in the vehicle. At the time of the report, there was no information on a possible suspect. At the time of the complaint, it was confirmed that there had been no financial loss but the complainant was urged to follow up with their bank to look into what options would be available to secure the account from any fraud.

#####

Incident #: 22-767

Location: 1600 block of S. Main St.

Date: February 24, 2022

Time: 2:43 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer was sent to the 1600 block of S. Main Street for the report of larceny from a motor vehicle. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant who stated that sometime prior to February 21st a client had parked their vehicle in the parking lot for some vehicle service. The complainant stated that on February 21st an employee got into the vehicle and started it up and noticed that the vehicle was louder than it should have been and upon further inspection, it was determined that the catalytic converter had been removed from the vehicle. At the time of the report, there was no suspect information available. The case was closed pending any further investigative leads on a potential suspect.