Chelsea Education Foundation Opens Scholarship Application Window

In 2021, Chelsea Education Foundation (CEF) awarded over $34,000 in scholarships to students for outstanding academic performance and service to the community. Since 1990, over 975 students have received scholarships from CEF to further their educational goals. CEF offers 15 scholarships to Chelsea High School graduating seniors and/or current college students living within the Chelsea School District, and is accepting applications through April 4, 2022.

Lynn Fox, Chelsea Education Foundation board president, said “the organization has been fortunate to be the recipient of funding for various scholarships. Individuals and business owners have allowed CEF to act as a pass-through to help support Chelsea area students further their education. The endowments established for CEF-funded scholarships have grown over the past 32 years the organization has been in existence. These endowments are important to our ability to provide scholarships to graduates heading to universities, trade schools, and community colleges.”

Many of the scholarships honor Chelsea community members, including the Joseph Piasecki Memorial Scholarship, named for the Chelsea School District superintendent who started the CEF in 1990. The Joel Gentz Memorial Leadership and Service Scholarship is named for Gentz, a 2002 Chelsea High School and Air Force lieutenant who died during a rescue mission.

Other scholarships are career specific. The Chelsea Family Dentistry Scholarship and the Mary Merkel Memorial Nursing Scholarship provide for students pursuing a degree in a healthcare field. The Chelsea Rod and Gun Club Scholarship is aimed towards students interested in hunting, fishing, conservation, shooting sports, or other outdoor related activities. As its name implies, the CEF ACE (Accounting, Computer Science, and Engineering) scholarship is open to applicants pursuing a degree in any of those fields.

While many scholarships are geared toward traditional four-year college students, CEF is pleased to offer the Continuing Education CEF Scholarship, designed for the non-traditional student or students already enrolled in a course of study, rather than a newly-minted graduating senior. Additionally, awards are available for students pursuing skilled trade careers or skilled training, such as the Chelsea Education Foundation Academic Scholarship and The Brian McGrath Memorial Scholarship.

The process of applying is easy and Fox encourages applicants to take a look at the Foundation website to see what is available. The deadline is April 4, 2022. And then, the review process begins.

“We have a wonderful group of scholarship reviewers who rank each essay,” Fox said.

“I'd say that one never knows what will stand out in an essay that brings a high ranking score for one essay over another. The reviewers don't know whose essay they are reading since all identifying information is redacted.”

Fox says the best part of the whole process is Class Night, the evening when scholarships are announced.

“It's gratifying, to read thank you notes that show how impactful a scholarship can be for a student.”

Scholarships provided by the Chelsea Education Foundation

Complete scholarship information can be found at the CEF website: www.chelseaeducationfoundation.org/scholarships.

The Joseph Piasecki Memorial Scholarship

Chelsea Education Foundation Academic Scholarship

Chelsea Education Foundation Community Service Scholarship

Chelsea Education Foundation ACE (Accounting, Computer Science, or Engineering) Scholarship

The Jillian Lea Drow Memorial Scholarship

The Brian McGrath Memorial Scholarship

The Chelsea Rod and Gun Club Scholarship

The Robert W. Wagner Engineering Scholarship

The Judith Lynn Wagner Owens Teacher Scholarship

The Mary Merkel Memorial Nursing Scholarship

The Doris Schumacher/A. Henry Schumacher Memorial Scholarship

CEF Continuing Education Scholarship for Non-Traditional or Returning Students

The Joel Gentz Memorial Leadership and Service Scholarship

Female in Finance Scholarship

Chelsea Family Dentistry Scholarship

CEF Scholarship recipient Jack Krugh and Chelsea High School teacher Chris Orlandi

Photo courtesy of Rachel Krugh

***

The Chelsea Education Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)3. Organized in 1990, the mission of CEF is to enhance the Chelsea School District's educational experiences by financing projects beyond the resources of the district and by providing scholarships to district graduates. Since its inception over 46,000 students have received benefits from the foundation, 600 grant programs have been funded ranging from art installations to robotics programs, and over 900 scholarships have been awarded to students with outstanding achievement.