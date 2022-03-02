Macon Creek Announces Art Exhibition of Works by Carlye Crisler

The Gallery at Macon Creek is now featuring over 50 works of art by street painter Carlye Crisler, in an exhibit that runs through April 10, 2022. A reception with the artist will be held on Sunday, March 6, 2022 from 1:00-5:00 pm, with live music and refreshments.

"These are plein air oil paintings, painted on site. My goal is to paint an environment or neighborhood rather than a single place. A location, activities and people, lighting the time of day, the fun of recognition are a goal to render. Altho they are literal paintings they are realistic only to a point. Eventually I leave off and paint the paint itself having its own abstract personality. I'm drawn to complicated places; lots of textures and divisions of space. A tumble of cars and equipment, electric poles and lines, empty trees against the sky. Shapes of buildings broken by shadow, parts hidden by other things barely determined. Ambiguity is embraced. It isn't always important to know what I am looking at but to paint what I see even if I don't know what it is. I do seek out some confusion when I select a site as it usually makes the most interesting painting for me to try and sort out."

Crisler’s artwork can be viewed on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/carlyecrislerart, Instagram https://www.instagram.com/carlye_paints/ or her website https://carlyecrisler.com/. All of the paintings on exhibit at Macon Creek feature sites in Michigan. Many depict rural scenes or local establishments in the Ann Arbor, Dexter, Chelsea and Ypsilanti areas.

The Gallery at Macon Creek is located at 8759 Clinton Macon Rd, Clinton, MI 49236. The gallery will be open to the public Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm or by appointment. A reception with the artist is scheduled for Sunday, March 6, 2022 from 1:00-5:00 pm. There will be live classical music during the event, and refreshments will be provided by Tecumseh’s Boulevard Market. Admission is free to the public. Donations to support The Gallery at Macon Creek are welcome, and all of Crisler’s paintings will be for sale. A sixteen-by-twenty-inch painting typically goes for $950.

Crisler, 73, is a native of Chicago and began her art degree at the University of Illinois. She moved to Ann Arbor and finished her BA in Art from the University of Michigan in 1979. Throughout her career, Crisler has worked in theatre costume shops, painted large portraits that depict subjects realistically but with fanciful costumes and backgrounds, and she created decorative dolls of paper clay and metal. Crisler sold her work at art fairs around the country for thirty-five years. After her husband died in 2010, Crisler switched her focus to street painting. During the summer months, she paints in public spaces in the open air, traveling to destinations with her supplies in baskets on a 3-wheel bike. When the weather is poor, Crisler sets up her easel in the driver’s seat in her van. She also demonstrates her creative process on Facebook Live.

Macon Creek is a picturesque 215-acre campus in southeast Michigan dedicated to the arts, innovation and sustainability. Founded by The Hive Project, a Michigan 501(c)(3) whose mission is to empower artists, educators and entrepreneurs, Macon Creek will sustain holistic creators and programs for generations to come.

Visit https://maconcreek.org/gallery or contact gallery@maconcreek.org for more information.