St. Louis Center is Awarded CARF Reaccreditation

CARF accreditation signals a service provider's commitment to continually improving services, encouraging feedback, and serving the community.

A benchmark in the field of health and human services is accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF). CARF, founded in 1966, is an independent, nonprofit accreditor of health and human services in Aging Services, Behavioral Health, Child and Youth Services, Employment and Community Services, Vision Rehabilitation Services, Medical Rehabilitation, and Opioid Treatment Programs.

St. Louis Center was first awarded CARF accreditation in 2006. Every 3 years since, SLC staff has diligently raised the bar on the delivery of services to the residents. The proof is in the survey results and re-accreditation process, the most recent in 2021.

According to the 2021 CARF Executive Summary, “St. Louis Center has many strengths, including its skilled, experienced, team-oriented leadership and staff members; the variety of methods it uses to gather stakeholder input; its effective report preparation; its creative service delivery practices; and the homelike environment provided to residents residing on the campus. St. Louis Center exercises vigilant health and safety practices to protect the residents and staff members and has conducted continuous services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.… Residents, their families, and other stakeholders expressed great satisfaction with and appreciation for the organization and its services and staff members.”

The CARF surveyors reported that SLC continually strives to improve on areas of recommendation from past evaluations and noted that the organization has many strengths as noted in the quote above.

St. Louis Center is very proud of being awarded accreditation after each survey and strives to meet and exceed any recommendations and suggestions by surveyors in order to offer high-quality services to stakeholders.

St. Louis Center is a residential care facility for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities now operating in its 62nd year. For more information about St. Louis Center or to support any of the Center’s programs, please visit www.stlouiscenter.org, or call 734-475-8430.

Photo: Key St. Louis Center personnel in successful completion of the CARF survey: (Left to Right) Amy Fielder, SLC Finance Director; Sheryl Mohr, SLC Social Services Director; Deana Fisher, SLC Chief Operating Officer; Fr. Enzo Addari,SdC, SLC Chief Executive Officer and Rick Visel, SLC Program Director. Photo credit: Kelly Flaherty