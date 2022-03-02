CAFA’s Rescue Vehicle Makes First Run

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Chelsea Area Fire Authority’s new rescue vehicle made its inaugural run on March 1st, signaling a new era of emergency response for the Chelsea area.

CAFA Board President explained the rescue vehicle’s first run came from responding to an emergency medical call where the ambulance company could only send an Echo Unit with only one person. With only one emergency responder, the ambulance can attend to but not transport the patient. CAFA was onsite with its new vehicle and able to transport, avoiding a delay.

CAFA purchased the vehicle a few months ago and updated it to assist with emergency medical calls. The rescue vehicle has all the capabilities of an ambulance.

“We’re doing this because of the delayed response times from the ambulance service that covers this area,” explains Arbini. “Their lack of personnel means fewer vehicles on the road for them, which means fewer vehicles out in the community. We’re trying to bridge that gap and be able to handle a transport if needed for our citizens in this community.”

First-responder rescue vehicles are new to western Washtenaw County but not fire departments in southeast Michigan or the rest of the country.

“Forty percent of the nation’s fire departments are the transporting agencies,” says Chief Arbini, who goes on to list Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Lenawee, and Hillsdale as counties with a significant number of fire departments ready to provide medical transport.

“It’s something that hasn’t been adopted in this region and this county,” says Arbini. “Coming from Westland fire (department), I wouldn’t say I have the greatest knowledge of it. But I’m comfortable with pushing our department that way to help fill the gap right now.”

For example, Chief Arbini told of an instance a few weeks ago where someone fell outdoors and was injured. “Having this rescue vehicle would have given us the choice of putting her in the back of this vehicle and waited for the ambulance, or we could transport her to the hospital.”

CAFA got a good deal on the rescue vehicle. CAFA Board President Tom Osborne found the listing. The ambulance had been used on an Air Force base. CAFA purchased it for $57,750. The price is approximately half of what a new rescue vehicle of this size would cost. Larger sizes can get as high as $275,000.