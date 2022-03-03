Chelsea HS “FIRST” Robotics Reveal

By Wynne Van Hoek, Sophomore on the Chelsea FRC

Photo credits Nikki Taylor

Chelsea’s high school robotics team, Technical Difficulties, unveiled this season’s bot during the community reveal on Saturday, February 26. The team spent the past six weeks designing, building, and testing a robot to compete in the FIRST Robotics Competition.

FIRST is a global organization dedicated to inspiring innovation, cooperation, and self-confidence through programs that build science, technology, and engineering skills. FIRST programs range for students preK-12. FIRST Robotics Competition, FRC, is the high school program.

CHS student Ian Carter describing the CAD model to create a robot

In FRC, students are challenged to design a robot that will compete in a difficult field game against other teams and their bots. Each year, the game that teams are faced with is revealed during a kickoff event that marks the start of the season. Information about this year’s game as well as the reveal video can be found at https://www.firstinspires.org/robotics/frc/game-and-season, and information about Chelsea robotics can be found at https://www.chelsearobotics.org/.

Chelsea has a strong robotics program, filled with young engineers who are passionate about their work. The FRC team, Technical Difficulties, revealed the culmination of their efforts to the public on Saturday, February 26 at the Chelsea Robotics Center (500 Washington Street). The event began with an overview of the team’s design process and philosophy, highlighting the journey from kickoff to competition. After recognizing the efforts of all of the members, the team showcased the robot. It navigated the various challenges of this year’s game: picking up cargo, shooting baskets, and climbing the rungs of the hangar.

The view from Command Control

Though there is still much room for improvement, the team was very proud of their current bot and the hard work that went into its design and construction. With two weeks left before their first competition, the team is confident that they will be ready to give their all; the two qualifying events that Technical Difficulties will participate in are in Milford on the 11th and 12th of March, and in Saline on the 25th and 26th of March.

As per the team saying: Eat! Sleep! Robots!

Chelsea’s bot in action climbing