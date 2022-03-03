Chelsea Hockey Claims Third Straight Regional Title

To say Wednesday nights D3 hockey regional title game between Chelsea and Milford was a wild one might be an understatement.

The teams combined for 14 goals and over 70 shots on net as the Bulldogs pulled out a 9-5 win over the Mavericks to win their third straight regional title.

Devin McIntyre had a record-setting night for the Bulldogs, netting seven goals for Chelsea. The seven goals ties him for fourth in the MHSAA record books for goals in a game and is a Chelsea hockey record. The MHSAA record for goals is 10 in a game, which has been done twice in 1984 and 1990.

McIntyre has been on fire during the playoffs by scoring 13 goals in the three games the Bulldogs have played, tops in the state. He has scored 47 goals on the season overall, putting him near the top of the state as well.

Devin McIntyre scores on of his seven goals against Milford. Photo by Mike Williamson

Milford took an early lead, but McIntyre scored goals thirty seconds apart to give the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead after one period.

The Mavericks tied the game up early in the second, but moments later McIntyre netted his third of the game to make it 3-2.

Just a minute later, Keegan Montgomery wristed home a shot as he crossed in front of the net to make it 4-2. A short time later, Montgomery netted his second of the game to make it 5-2 and the Bulldogs appeared to be rolling.

Keegan Montgomery wrists home a shot to give Chelsea a two goal lead. Photo by Mike Williamson

Milford scored on a breakaway to make it 5-3 and with 50 seconds left in the second the Mavericks broke free again. Chelsea took down the Milford skater and they were awarded a penalty shot in which they scored to make it 5-4.

Just 18 second later, McIntyre found the net for the fourth time to make it 6-4 after two periods.

Milford wasn't done as the Mavericks scored just 22 seconds into the third period to cut the lead to 6-5.

The Bulldogs put on the pressure and after a mad scramble in front of the Milford net McIntyre tipped the puck home it 7-5 with 9:45 left.

Milford would go on the power-play with 5:40 left, but the Bulldogs kept them at bay to keep it 7-5, but the Mavericks would go on the power-play once again with 3:30 left. Milford pulled their goalie as well to give them a 6 on 4 advantage.

Byron Bayer made a big save in net and made a long pass out to McIntyre who sent it home for an empty-netter to make it 8-5.

Milford kept their net empty again and a few moments later McIntyre took another pass and drilled it into the empty net to make it 9-5 and the Bulldogs would celebrate.

Bayer stopped 28 shots in net for the Bulldogs. Jack Roberts picked up three assists for the Bulldogs, while Keegan McGlaughlin and Brandon Davila had two each, and Hayden Westcott one.

The Bulldogs improved to 18-7-1 overall on the season. They advance to the D3 quarterfinals at Dearborn to face Orchard Lake St. Mary Saturday night at 7:30. PM.

Photos by Mike Williamson



