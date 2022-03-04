Sylvan Township has a new budget plan

Sylvan Township is approaching its new budget year with a balanced plan that has a little bit of savings to go with it.

At its March 1 meeting, the Sylvan Township Board approved a budget plan for the fiscal year that begins on April 1.

The Sun Times News followed up with township supervisor Kathleen Kennedy about the new budget.

“I would say that I am proud of this budget for the new fiscal year, 2022-2023,” she said. “We have increased costs by 7 percent, and have kept our revenue estimates fairly conservative. Our total estimated revenue is $803,600.00 and our estimated expenditures total $803,399.00. So we are balanced with $201 in savings.”

One thing Kennedy did emphasize is that surprises can come up.

“This is a good starting point for the new year, but it will be a busy year in Sylvan and we can't anticipate all the expense that might come up,” she said.

Some of the highlights of the budget include $120,000 for roads, $7,500 for New Ordinances and a Master Plan review, and a transfer of $85,820 to the Water system.

If anyone has questions about the budget, Kennedy said they contact her at 734-475-8890 or email at kkennedy@sylvan-township.org.