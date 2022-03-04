Lady Bulldogs Claim Second Straight District Title

The old sports saying is that it is hard to beat a team three times in one season and it proved to be true Friday night as the Chelsea girls pulled out a hard-fought 45-33 win over Tecumseh for the D2 district title.

The title was the second straight for the Bulldogs, and they advance to the Regional at Tecumseh to face Williamston Tuesday at 7:00 PM. Portland and Marshall will meet up in the other Regional semifinal at Tecumseh.

The Bulldogs struggled for most of the night from the outside and Tecumseh would capitalize and take 7-5 lead after one quarter.

Leila Wells sparked the Bulldogs with 10 points in the second quarter to help Chelsea outscore the Indians 14-9 to take a 19-16 lead at the half.

Leila Wells led Chelsea with 18 points against Tecumseh

Avery Lay nailed a triple to start the second half to make it 22-16, but Tecumseh would not go away with the Bulldogs getting into foul trouble. Megan McCalla picked up her 4th, while Wells and Lay both picked up their third fouls and Tecumseh fought back to take a 25-24 lead after a pair of free throws.

Wells hit a basket in the final minute to put Chelsea on top 26-25 after three.

With the Bulldogs in foul trouble, Katie Wickman came off the bench at a crucial time and came through for Chelsea.

Wickman and McCalla hit back-to-back triple to give Chelsea a 32-27 lead.

Senior Katie Wickman came off the bench and scored eight crucial points in the deciding fourth quarter for the Bulldogs

After a Tecumseh basket cut the lead to three, Wickman sank a pair of free throws and hit another triple to push the Bulldogs lead 37-29 with four minutes left.

The Indians scored to make it 37-31, but the Bulldogs spread the floor to run some time off the clock and force Tecumseh to foul.

Wells made a steal and lay-in to make it 39-31 and Lay would sink four free throws in the final minute to seal the win and the district title for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs were led by Wells with 18 points.

Wickman finished with 10 points, including eight in the deciding fourth quarter for Chelsea. McCalla and Lay each finished with seven points, while Caroline Knight chipped in with three.

Chelsea improved to 19-3 overall on the season.

Photos by Mike Williamson



