Chelsea Chamber Steps in to Lead Chelsea Events

The Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Craig Common and Gary Munce, of Chelsea Area Festivals & Events (CAFE), to execute some of Chelsea’s most iconic events.

This collaboration will enable the return and longevity of SculptureWalk, Sounds & Sights on Thursday Nights, and the Sounds & Sights Festival. As the Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce transitions to solely execute these events in the coming years, the experience and expertise offered by collaborating with CAFE will ensure the proper execution so that the community will enjoy these events as they have in the past. Craig Common and Gary Munce have been a dedicated and driving force behind these events for almost 20 years.

“Gary and I are very fortunate to have had the opportunity to be a part of these events through the years. We know this would not have been possible without the remarkable support from the community, the dedicated volunteers and artists, the incredible generosity of our sponsors, and the contributions of our friend, Bob Pierce.” said Craig

Common, CAFE President. “This year seemed to be the right time to make the transition to the Chamber of Commerce. Both Gary and I support this new home for CAFE. Under the leadership of the Chamber, we know these events will continue to be a vibrant and welcome part of our community well into the future.”

These events have become something truly amazing for the Chelsea Community, and much bigger than any one organization. The leadership of CAFE has led to tremendous growth and the support from volunteers and sponsors has been the core of what makes these events possible.

“The Chelsea Area Chamber Board of Directors is excited for the opportunity to take a leadership role with the events the Chelsea Area Festivals & Events organization has so successfully implemented in our community these last several years,” adds Julie Deppner, Chamber Board Member and Past President. “We are confident the Chamber staff has the talent, dedication, and desire to continue with this work, which enhances our community and helps make Chelsea the premier place to live, work, and recreate.”

View the following links or visit ChelseaMich.com for information regarding SculptureWalk, Sounds & Sights on Thursday Nights, the Sounds & Sights Festival, and all things Chelsea.

