Chelsea Hockey Season Ends in State Quarterfinals

The Chelsea hockey team saw its amazing playoff run come to an end Saturday night as they fell to Orchard Lake St. Mary 3-1 in the D3 quarterfinals at Dearborn.

OLSM entered the game ranked sixth in the state in all divisions, but it was the Bulldogs that went on top first.

Devin McIntyre continued his torrid playoff scoring streak by finding the net with assists to Jack Roberts and Keegan McLaughlin with just over two minutes left in the second period. The goal was McIntyre’s 14th

in four playoff games for the Bulldogs.

The big momentum shift came when OLSM scored with just 15 seconds left in the second to tie it at 1-1 heading into the third period.

OLSM scored with just over 10 minutes remaining and would add an empty-net goal with just over a minute left to seal the win and end the Bulldogs season.

The Bulldogs finished with an 18-8-1 overall record.