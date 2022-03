Chelsea’s Elijah Ratliff took part in the Division 2 State Finals and came home with a 1-2 record in the tournament.

Ratliff dropped his first match of the day to the #1 seed from Middleton.

He stayed alive with a pin over a Southgate Anderson opponent, but his season came to an end with an 8-1 decision to a wrestler from Jackson Northwest.

Ratliff finished the season with a 40-10 overall record.