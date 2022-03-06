Bulldogs Roll Past Ida at Concordia

The Chelsea basketball team wrapped up its regular season with a 64-30 rout of Ida in a game that was played at Concordia University in Ann Arbor Friday night.

Chelsea took control early and slowly pulled away throughout the night.

They led 19-10 after one quarter and outscored the Bule Streaks 12-7 in the second for a 31-17 halftime lead.

The Bulldogs continued to pull away with a 13-9 third quarter and blew the game wide open in the fourth with a 20-4 run.

Jake Stephen had a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead Chelsea. Lucas Hanifan finished with 17 points and Joey Cabana 15 points and four rebounds.

The Bulldogs dropped the final SEC White contest to Tecumseh 53-47 Tuesday night.

Even with the loss, the Bulldogs claimed a share of the SEC White title with the Indians and Jackson. All three teams finished 7-3 in the conference. It is the second straight SEC White tile for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea struggled offensively most of the night but rallied in the second half and trailed 33-31 after three.

Tecumseh took a small lead in the fourth and the Bulldogs began to foul. The Indians were an amazing 14 of 14 from the line in the final three minutes to seal the win. They finished 22 for 31 from the line and outrebounded the Bulldogs 28-18 in the game.

Hanifan led Chelsea with 15 points. Stephens added 11 points and eight boards, and Cabana eight points, five boards, and three assists.

Chelsea opens district play this week at Fowlerville.