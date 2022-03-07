Saline High School Sophomore Wins Tenth Place In National Debate Tournament Of Over Four Hundred Participants

Four hundred and seventeen competitors came to the Harvard National Forensics Tournament. Saline High School’s Sarah Yousif came out of the competition tenth in the nation.

“It went really well. I got tenth in the whole tournament out of over four hundred people,” Yousif said.

The Saline sophomore competed over Zoom, although the debate would have normally taken place live if not for the Coronavirus pandemic. The debate mocked a real world congressional debate, with the topics being whether the United States should continue arms sales to Saudi Arabia or not; or if it should implement a carbon tax.

“Sarah is very diligent, thorough [and] very well prepared. She is fueled by winning and doing her best. You will never catch her not prepared. Ever. … She is very self-motivated that way,” Saline High School teacher Shelly Venema said.

Yousif will be going in person to Louisville next to compete in the national debates this summer. After graduating high school, Yousif is planning to continue competing in collegiate debates.

“I am so proud. When Sarah was very young, she was a very shy person and not talkative. She is very easy going, so when she wanted to go into debating in her sisters footsteps,” Linda Badri, Yousif’s mother, said. “She definitely shocked everyone. She has improved so much. She is one of those people when she puts something in her head she not only does well but she tries to excel in it. She is a really hard working kid and I am really proud of not just her hard work, but everything she has been doing.”

Image Credit: Sara Yousif.