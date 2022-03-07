Chelsea firefighters respond to barn fire

The Chelsea Area Fire Authority (CAFA) was called out to a structure fire early on March 6.

CAFA Captain Chris Smyth said the call for the fire came in just after 1 a.m.

The pole barn was located in the area of Stofer and Werkner roads.

It was a pole barn type structure with no occupation, Smyth said.

“Property owners were home and alerted to the fire,” Smyth said by email on March 6. “They removed themselves from their home during the event and were able to return when the fire was extinguished. Their home suffered some heat damage to the siding, but nothing major.”

Chelsea Area Fire had assistance from the fire departments from Dexter, Scio Township, Unadilla Township, Stockbridge and Grass Lake.

The cause is under investigation at this time, according to Smyth.