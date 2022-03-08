CPD Weekly Report 03-08-22

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 22-885

Location: 500 block of S. Main Street

Date: March 5, 2022

Time: 6:08 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers responded to the 500 block of S. Main Street for the report of a break-in and larceny from a commercial building. Upon arrival, the officers made contact with the complainant who stated that unknown suspect(s) had broken the glass front door to the building and had stolen the cash drawers to the registers. A review of the surveillance cameras revealed that the theft had occurred around 4:22 am on the morning of March 6th. The case remains open pending further investigation into the incident.

#####

Incident #: 22-863

Location: 400 block of S. Main Street

Date: March 2, 2022

Time: 9:57 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers responded to the 400 block of East Street for the report of a domestic assault complaint. Upon arrival, the officers made contact with the male and female parties and spoke with them separately. After speaking with the involved subjects, it was determined that the female suspect, a 37-year-old Chelsea Woman had pushed the male subject’s chest causing him to be pushed into the wall. Neither party claimed any injuries requiring medical attention. The suspect, a 37-year-old Chelsea woman was placed under arrest for domestic assault and taken to the Chelsea Police Department for processing and later transported to the Washtenaw County Jail where she would be held pending review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office. The following morning; March 3rd the Prosecutor’s office reviewed the case and determined that the incident lacked the criminal elements to support a criminal charge for domestic assault and the case was dismissed.