Dexter Community Fund Announces New Chair, Vice Chair and Committee Members

Photo: Top row (L-R): Jamie Guise, Rob Marshke, Greg Brand, Katelyn Videto, Philanthropic Services Manager from the Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation.

Middle row: Kim Beneteau, Melanie Szawara, Jill Boydston, Melissa Joy.

Bottom row: Anne Donevan, Carole Empey, Dan O'Haver and Elena Hermanson.

From DCF

The Dexter Community Fund is pleased to welcome four new Advisory Committee members, Kim Beneteau, Greg Brand, Rob Marshke and Dan O’Haver. Beneteau, Associate Broker at Howard Hanna Real Estate Services will serve a two-year term. Brand, Project Manager at Granger Construction, Marshke, President/Owner of Cade Advertising and O’Haver, Owner of Hackney ACE Hardware will each serve a three-year term. The new members were appointed to replace outgoing members, Dr. Julie Schumaker, Ann Davis, Chris DeRuyver and Alex Wallace.

We wish to thank our outgoing Advisory Committee members for their contributions and send a special tribute to both Dr. Schumaker and Ann Davis, founding members of DCF and the true passion behind building this legacy for our community.

Elena Hermanson and Anne Donevan were elected Advisory Committee chair and vice-chair, respectively. Melanie Szawara and Melissa Joy were re-elected secretary and treasurer, respectively. Additional DCF Advisory Committee members include Jill Boydston, Carole Empey, and Jamie Guise.

About the Dexter Community Fund (DCF) – The DCF is a permanent endowment at the Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation (AAACF) dedicated to enriching the quality of life in the Dexter community. The DCF is a source of community capital available to address critical areas of need and enhance the quality of life within the Dexter community. Through annual grants, the Dexter Community Fund supports initiatives related to education and youth, the environment, senior services, health and wellness, human services, arts and culture, and community improvement. AAACF provides professional program staff, fund management and investment expertise. To learn more, please visit our webpage at www.aaacf.org/dexter.

You can make a donation online at www.DexterCommunityFund.org; or mail a check payable to “Dexter Community Fund” to Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation, 301 N. Main St., Suite 300, Ann Arbor, MI 48104.